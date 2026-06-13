With weekend heat wave building, fire danger will increase in western Washington

Highs getting well into the 80s and some 90s are in store for the weekend into Monday around western Washington, and record highs in Seattle of upper 80s to 90° are expected Sunday and Monday (both Pinpoint Alert Days), but fire danger will increase too.

While we had more than an inch of rainfall around much western Washington back on Monday into Tuesday, the grasses and fine fuels will dry out in a hurry with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

East of the Cascades, the fire danger will be even higher with grasses along the eastern slopes of the Cascades and across much of Central Washington already brown, dried out (or “cured”) and ready to burn.

As far as winds that could spread a fire this weekend into Monday, we’ll watch for some breezes closer to the Cascades in western Washington where temperatures will actually reach well into the 90s starting Sunday. Spots like Monroe, Granite Falls, Darrington, Enumclaw, and North Bend all will have some hot, dry winds coming out of the Cascades.

The onshore push of cooler and more moist air will pick up on Tuesday west of the Cascades, but that will increase winds in central Washington where it will remain quite hot on Tuesday. Fire danger could peak in these locations into midweek.

Be sure to prevent anything that could spark a wildfire!

We’ll continue to monitor the forecast and any new fire starts on KIRO 7 News this weekend.

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