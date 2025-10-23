Who’s ready for pass level snow?

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Snow is expected down to pass level over the weekend. Are you ready for winter driving? Is the state?

It’s time to give the car a good once-over and make sure it’s ready for winter. Let’s start with the basics.

“Make sure your vehicle is maintained, make sure your tread depth is where it’s supposed to be, windshield wipers, headlights, the usual stuff,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said. “The other thing is if you know it’s going to be snowing on the pass, and you’re not comfortable driving in those conditions, don’t.”

It’s time to put a small bag in the car in case you get stuck. A few bottles of water. A couple of power bars. A blanket, some gloves, and a warm hat. Make sure the flashlight you carry in your car has fresh batteries.

As you make your preparations, the 1,500 Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance workers are too. The sheds are full of salt and other materials. The more than 500 snowplows have been inspected.

“They’ve been doing a lot of winter preparedness trainings, getting equipment ready, making sure our maintenance sheds from Port Angeles to Pullman are ready to go,” WSDOT spokesperson Tina Werner said.

Biggest issue on the pass? Driver behavior

The biggest issue on the passes each year is driver behavior, with failing to follow the chain-up or traction tire restrictions at the top of the list.

“Many pass closures can be due to people driving way too fast for conditions, not following chain-up requirements when they are posted, or driving distracted or impaired,” Werner said. “One poor choice like that can shut down a pass for everyone.”

All large rigs are required to carry chains starting November 1, and you can expect heavy enforcement early in the season. Not only will you get a hefty fine, but you will also be sent back down the pass. That’s a bad day.

The other issue for winter driving is overconfidence. Overconfidence in your driving ability and overconfidence in your vehicle’s ability. How many times have you seen that All-Wheel-Drive vehicle speed by in the snow?

“It’s really cool how easy you can get going in slippery conditions, but the icy roadways don’t care if you have 42-wheel-drive vehicle because you’re not going to stop any quicker than anybody else,” Johnson said.

It’s the stopping that gets you in winter conditions.

You can put on your studded tires November 1, but WSDOT encourages you to think of other traction alternatives. It estimates studded tires can cause $20-29 million in damage to the roads each year. And you still have to use chains, if required. There are plenty of options out there.

And now’s the time to practice putting on your chains. You don’t want your first attempt while freezing in the snow on the side of the highway.

