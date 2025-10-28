Trick-or-treat forecast: Costumes may need rain gear Friday night

We are awaiting our next weather system, arriving Tuesday evening, with rain developing areawide after dark. A Wind Advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. along the coast and until just after midnight for the northern islands and waters, with wind gusts that could reach 45 mph this evening.

Elsewhere, expect winds in the 15–25 mph range, with some gusts up to 30 mph, mainly across the South Sound and south interior. Winds will be weaker in the immediate Seattle area.

A quick-hitting weather system brings some blustery rain squalls to Western Washington this evening. Tracking Hurricane Melissa and a Halloween "atmospheric river" on @KIRO7Seattle tonight, starting at 4. #wawx

STREAM: https://t.co/if8tqjkiYp pic.twitter.com/zPivk4zS1h — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) October 28, 2025

Also, six inches or more of snow will fall this evening into the early overnight hours across the North Cascades above 4,500 feet, including Washington and Rainy passes. Other passes, such as Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White Pass, will see mainly rain, though some light snow accumulation could occur at Stevens and White passes tonight.

We’ll dry out Wednesday morning before daybreak, and the weather will be more tranquil through Thursday as all eyes turn to another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread rain just in time for Halloween.

The system moving in Friday and Saturday will not be as strong as the one that brought heavy rain this past Friday, and high winds are not expected. However, the rain will still be impactful for our area.

Current forecast data suggests increasing rain along the coast and north of Everett through the afternoon on Friday, with rain spreading elsewhere Friday night. It’s possible the rain will be delayed a few hours in parts of the region—especially the central and south Sound. Early trick-or-treaters on Friday night may avoid a full-on soaking from the Seattle area south, but kids’ costumes should still be rainproofed just in case. Across the North Sound, the Strait, and the coast, heavy rain for trick-or-treat time looks more likely.

It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20–30 mph range Friday evening into Saturday—not a major wind event, but still blustery and soggy. Drivers should be cautious on a dark, rainy Halloween night and stay alert for trick-or-treaters who may be dashing through the rain.

Rain will taper on Saturday, and we could see some drier weather late next weekend.

