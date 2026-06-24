Seattle World Cup matches this week to feature drastic weather changes

Visitors to Seattle for the World Cup matches so far have been treated to some unusual summerlike warmth, and that’s going to continue for one more day on Wednesday as Bosnia-Herzegovina faces Qatar at Seattle Stadium.

We have called for another Pinpoint Alert Day for unusually hot high temperatures well into the 80s for highs in the Seattle area. For the first kick at noon on Wednesday, temperatures will be around 80°F (27°C).

While high clouds could start to filter the sunshine again like on Tuesday, people at the match should make sure to stay hydrated and find shade if the peak summer sun becomes too fierce. The UV Index will be in the high to very high category, so sunblock is a must.

A major weather change is headed to the region starting on Thursday with cooler temperatures and rain moving into Western Washington by Thursday night. Rain showers will be around throughout Friday with highs in Seattle only reaching the lower to middle 60s.

First kick for Egypt vs. Iran on Friday night will be even cooler with temperatures around 60°F (15°C). It has the potential to be breezy as well as rainy at times. There is some expectation that rainfall in the immediate Seattle metro will be lighter on Friday than some locations north and nearer the coast, but do expect wet roads and a wet environment in Seattle Stadium.

There will also be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm too, especially nearer the Cascades on Friday afternoon and evening, as well as north of Seattle in a Puget Sound Convergence Zone.

Into the upcoming weekend, there will be some scattered showers on Saturday and a drier forecast on Sunday but it will stay cool with daytime highs in the 60s into next week.

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