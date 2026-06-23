After early-week heat, cooler air and rain set to arrive

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Alert Day because of the heat risk around the area.

The lack of our onshore (or west-to-east wind flow) and that “natural air conditioning” allows the sun to do its work in Western Washington as the sun’s rays are now at their peak of the entire year. Also, our period of daylight is at the peak right now with nearly 16 hours of daylight.

I’m forecasting a high of 88° in Seattle Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Wednesday will feature slight cooling, especially at the coast but highs will still be well into the 80s around Western Washington. East of the Cascades, highs will be in the 90s once again with high fire danger.

The end of the heat comes quickly into Thursday with much cooler air for Western Washington, ahead of the first rain chances in more than two weeks Friday and Saturday. Wetting rainfall is much needed with the best chance for a soaker Thursday night through Friday, with lingering showers on Saturday. High temperatures by then will only be in the lower 60s!

The second of two World Cup matches playing in Seattle this week occurs on Friday night. Those planning to go to the match should prepare for some wet weather. There is even the slight chance of a thunderstorm!

Will heat rebound after the cool, showery days? It appears we’ll see temperatures warm a bit by early next week but I don’t expect a return to upper 80s to low 90s through the end of July.

So stay cool the next few days, but the rain gear and cool-weather wear could have to be back out by the end of the week!

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