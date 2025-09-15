Wilson powers Aces past Storm in Game 1 of WNBA playoffs, 102-77

A’ja Wilson scored 29 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 102-77 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

The Aces, who closed the regular season with 16 straight wins, never trailed in the matchup.

Their streak ties the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the second-longest in WNBA history.

Las Vegas can clinch a spot in the semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Tuesday in Seattle.

Jackie Young added 18 points along with seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals for Las Vegas.

Former Storm star Jewell Loyd scored 14 points against her old team, while Dana Evans finished with 13 and NaLyssa Smith recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Storm’s offense was led by Gabby Williams with 16 points. Dominique Malonga added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike each contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Aces set the tone early with a 17-7 run fueled by seven points from Loyd and six from Wilson.

Chelsea Gray capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 12.

Seattle briefly cut the deficit to five when Erica Wheeler opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. But the Aces responded immediately — Evans knocked down a 3 and followed it with a short jumper during a 9-0 spurt that pushed the lead back to double digits, where it stayed for the rest of the game.

Las Vegas’ efficiency on offense proved too much for Seattle. The Aces shot 51% from the field, hit 14 of 29 attempts from beyond the arc, and finished with 23 assists.

