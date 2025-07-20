Storm’s Skylar Diggins records first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins made WNBA All-Star Game history on Saturday night, recording the event’s first-ever triple-double during a game that saw offensive records shattered and off-court contract disputes take center stage.

Playing for Team Collier, Diggins capped a standout performance by hitting the only free throws of the night with 1:01 remaining.

Her stat line — which included double digits in points, assists and rebounds — added to an already electric night that featured a 4-point shot line, a shorter shot clock, and live substitutions.

Napheesa Collier led her team with a record-breaking 36 points and was named MVP, leading Team Collier to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.

The scoring output by Team Collier broke the previous All-Star record of 143 points set in 2023, while Collier’s individual scoring surpassed Arike Ogunbowale’s mark of 34, also from last year.

The combined 282 points from both teams were also an All-Star record, topping last year’s total of 270.

Players on both sides embraced the fast-paced, high-scoring format, attempting 65 shots from the newly added 28-foot 4-point line and making 20 of them.

Clark, one of the most high-profile names in the league, was sidelined with a groin injury but still served as an ambassador for the weekend.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell replaced her in the lineup and drew a big ovation from the home crowd in Indianapolis.

Gabby Williams ultimately started in place of Jackie Young, who had been dealing with a hip injury.

In addition to the on-court spectacle, players made a unified statement about ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

During warmups, they wore T-shirts reading “Pay us what you owe us.”

Collier said after the game that the message was meant to show how united players are on issues of compensation and working conditions.

“The players are taking this seriously, I think it sends a really strong message that we’re standing really firm in certain areas that we feel really strong that we need to improve on. I think we got the message across,” Collier said.

Crowd support echoed that sentiment, with chants of “Pay them more” breaking out as Collier accepted her MVP award and All-Star Brittney Sykes held up a sign reading “Pay the Players.”

The game featured several rule changes not typically seen during the regular season.

In addition to the 4-point shot, the shot clock was reduced from 24 seconds to 20, live substitutions were allowed, and free throws were eliminated except in the final two minutes.

Instead of shooting from the line, players were awarded points automatically.

Diggins’ pair of free throws were the only ones attempted in the game.

This year’s event also welcomed a large rookie contingent, including Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen — the most first-year players at the All-Star Game since 2011.

Citron and Iriafen suited up for Team Clark, while Bueckers started for Team Collier.

The night brought out a crowd of celebrities as well, with GloRilla performing at halftime and artists Common and Jennifer Hudson seated courtside.

WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tamika Catchings were in attendance, while Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton received the night’s loudest ovation when he was shown on the video board.

