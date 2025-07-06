Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams selected as WNBA All-Stars

The Seattle Storm will have two more players joining the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on July 19.

On Sunday, guard Skylar Diggins and forward Gabby Williams were selected to the All-Star Game, joining Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, who earned a starting spot in the lineup, the team announced in a release.

This year’s selection will mark Diggins’ seventh career All-Star appearance, and it will be Williams’ first career All-Star nod.

The two WNBA All-Star teams will be chosen by captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

Skylar Diggins has averaged 18.5 points this season and became the second player in WNBA history to record three consecutive games with 20 points, five assists, one steal and one block, the Storm said in a release.

Gabby Williams is averaging 13.3 points per game and is on pace for the highest single-season steals average since 2013, according to the team.

You can watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+ on June 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

