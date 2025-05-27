Seattle Storm torch Aces with season-best shooting, extend win streak to three

Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points and passed Candace Parker on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list as the Seattle Storm rolled to a 102-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Erica Wheeler added season highs with 21 points and seven assists to help Seattle (3-1) earn its third consecutive win. Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor each scored 12 points, while Skylar Diggins had 10 points and eight assists.

Seattle opened the game on a tear, making 11 of its first 14 shots and hitting four of five from 3-point range.

The Storm put up 34 points in the first quarter — the second-highest single-quarter total in the WNBA this season — and assisted on 12 of their 13 made baskets during the opening frame.

Ogwumike led the fast start with 11 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists, helping the Storm build a 14-point lead.

Ogwumike finished the game 10 of 15 from the field with eight rebounds and six assists. Her layup late in the second quarter moved her past Candace Parker (6,574 points) for ninth on the WNBA’s career scoring list. She now has 6,584 points and needs 220 more to surpass Storm legend Sue Bird (6,803) for eighth place.

Ogwumike, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, also has 3,000 career rebounds and is 14 shy of moving past Taj McWilliams-Franklin for 10th on the all-time rebounding list.

The Storm shot 60% from the field (42 of 70), made 8 of 16 from beyond the arc, and finished with 32 assists — the third-highest total in franchise history.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (2-2) with 15 points. Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young each scored 14, and rookie Elizabeth Kitley added a season-high 11 points after entering the game with just two points on the season.

Up next:

The Aces will face the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Seattle will visit the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

