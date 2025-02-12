Seattle Storm sign 10-year veteran Erica Wheeler

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Storm says they’ve signed veteran guard Erica Wheeler to the team.

Wheeler spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Fever, playing an average of 20.4 minutes per game. In 2023 and 2024, she put up an average of 8.5 points, 3.4 assists, and shot 40.4% from the field.

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” said Wheeler in a news release from the team.

“Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team,” said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. “She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle.”

Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wheeler first entered the WNBA when she signed with the Atlanta Dream in 2015. She played in 17 games and averaged 11.9 minutes, 4.5 points, and shot 45.7% from the field.

The same year, she also appeared in three games with the New York Liberty and eventually landed in Indiana from 2016 to 2019.

During her four seasons with the Fever she played in every regular season game, averaging 9.5 points, 4 assists, and shot 39.9% from the field.

In 2019, she became the first ever undrafted player to win All-Star MVP.

During the 2021 season, Wheeler played for the Los Angeles Sparks alongside now-current Storm teammate, Nneka Ogwumike. With the Sparks, Wheeler averaged a career-high of 13.6 points and 4.8 assists.

In 2022, Wheeler averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game with the Atlanta Dream.

Wheeler currently plays on Nesibe Aydin GSK in the Women’s Basketball Super League in Turkey.

Storm Season Tickets, Mini and Flex Plans, and Group Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single-game tickets will go on sale in the spring.





