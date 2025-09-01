Seattle Storm to host Los Angeles Sparks for Labor Day game

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm’s 79-69 win over the Chicago Sky.

This will be the teams’ fourth matchup of the season. The Sparks won the last meeting 94-91 on Aug. 11.

Seattle is 11-11 against the Western Conference, and Los Angeles is 7-13 against conference opponents.

Katie Lou Samuelson won’t be playing because of an issue with her right knee— she’s out for the season— and the team says it’s questionable as to whether Dominique Malonga will be playing because of a problem with her left wrist.

Seattle Storm scores 82.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 88.0 Los Angeles gives up.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

