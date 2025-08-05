Seattle Storm acquire All-Star guard Brittney Sykes

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm says the team has acquired 2025 All-Star Brittney Sykes in a trade with the Washington Mystics.

In exchange, the Mystics will receive three-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and one of Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft picks.

Sykes has averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Mystics.

Clark has had two stints in Seattle: 2012 to 2020 and 2025. She played a pivotal role in helping the Storm win two WNBA championships: one in 2018 and another in 2020. This season, Clark has averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.

The team says Clark has been just as impactful off the court—she helped start the organization’s annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital.

