LA Sparks’ three-point play secures win against Seattle Storm

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks shoots the game-winning shot against Dominique Malonga #14 of the Seattle Storm during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on August 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SEATTLE — The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Seattle Storm on Sunday, with a 94-91 final score.

It’s thanks to a winning three-point play in the last 5.6 seconds by Dearica Hamby. She scored seven of the final nine points for the Sparks.

The Storm came out strong in the start of the game, going on a 22-9 scoring run. Seattle’s defense forced eight LA turnovers, including six steals— the most for the Storm in a first quarter this year.

The Sparks went on a run of their own during the second quarter, but Brittney Sykes released a clutch three to end the second quarter, and the Storm went into halftime down by just one point.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Seattle went into the last quarter with a one-point lead.

Sykes scored 14 points in the final 10 minutes, but the Sparks refused to back down, ultimately taking the win.

Seattle Storm will host the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

