Howard’s late 3-pointers push Dream past Storm for sixth straight win

Rhyne Howard scored 25 points and Allisha Gray added 22 points with 11 rebounds as the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to six games.

Howard’s scoring surge late in the third quarter helped Atlanta pull away. With 30 seconds left in the period, she hit three consecutive 3-pointers — the last coming with 3.9 seconds left — and then stole the inbounds pass to drain another 3 from the same spot, pushing the Dream’s lead to 68-54.

Seattle rallied in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 77-69. But Gray responded with a basket, and Howard sank two free throws to restore a 12-point advantage with 2:37 remaining.

The win moved Atlanta (21-11) past New York (21-12) into second place in the WNBA standings with 12 games left in the regular season.

The Dream will face the Storm again Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brittney Griner finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta, while Maya Caldwell scored all 10 of her points in the first half.

Seattle (16-17) was led by Nneka Ogwumike’s 29 points and nine rebounds.

Gabby Williams added 11 points.

Ogwumike scored 16 points in the first half, making 7 of 11 shots, while her teammates combined for 23 points before halftime.

The Storm closed the second quarter on a 12-5 run to trail 41-39 at the break.

