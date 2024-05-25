WASHINGTON, D.C. — Croix Bethune had a goal and an assist as the Washington Spirit won for the fourth time in five games, 3-2 over the Seattle Reign.

The Spirit (8-3-0) opened the scoring in the 21st minute at Audi Field in Washington. Ouleymata Sarr flicked the ball to Bethune, who beat her defender and slipped her shot into the left corner.

Andi Sullivan buried a penalty kick in the 39th minute, and Bethune crossed to an open Sarr to make it 3-0 minutes later.

Bethune now has four goals and a league-leading eight assists.

Veronica Latsko headed in Phoebe McClernon’s cross to get one goal for the Reign (2-8-1) just before halftime.

Emeri Adames volleyed in a shot for her first professional goal just before the final whistle.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

©2024 Cox Media Group