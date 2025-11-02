UW Huskies ranked No. 24 in AP Top 25 College Football Poll

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies have been ranked number 24 in the latest AP top 25 college football rankings.

It marks the first time the Huskies have been in the AP Top 25 poll since 2023, when they sat at No. 2 ahead of the College Football Championship game against Michigan.

Following their 42-25 win over the University of Illinois on Saturday, the Huskies sit at 6-2 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten conference play.

It’s the first time UW has been in the AP Top 25 under head coach Jedd Fisch as they head into a bye before taking on Purdue at Husky Stadium on November 15.

