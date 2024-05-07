The Titans bolster wide receiving group by adding Tyler Boyd, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their wide receiving group by reuniting first-year coach Brian Callahan with someone he knows very well in Tyler Boyd, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tennessee agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million Tuesday, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

The Titans declined to comment when asked about the agreement. Boyd wrote "Titan up" on social media Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Boyd, 29, spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati, including the past five with Callahan as the Bengals' offensive coordinator. Boyd visited Tennessee last week only to leave without agreeing to a deal.

The 55th pick overall in the 2016 draft out of Pittsburgh, Boyd has started 77 of his 120 games played with 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He had 67 catches for 667 yards and two TDs last season, which would have ranked Boyd second only to DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee.

The Titans also signed Calvin Ridley in March to add competition to a receivers group where Treylon Burks, the 18th pick overall in 2022, has only one TD catch with his first two seasons plagued by injuries.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo ranked second for Tennessee with 54 receptions for 528 yards.

Adding Boyd gives Callahan another option as he revamps an offense that ranked 29th in the NFL, averaging a mere 180.4 yards per game.

