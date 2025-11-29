Seattle Torrent fall to Minnesota Frost in first-ever, record-breaking home opener

SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest professional sports team-- the Torrent-- may have lost their first-ever home opener, but the team did set a few records off the bat!

The Torrent hosted the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, and broke the record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

According to an X.com post from the Torrent, 16,014 people attended today’s game.

The number also set the record for the highest attended home venue game in PWHL history. According to the New York Times, that record was previously set at a neutral-site game in Detroit last season with 14,288 fans.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League expanded for the first time before the 2025-26 season started, adding teams in Seattle and Vancouver.

The Torrent played Vancouver in their first game as a team last week, falling to the Goldeneyes 4-3 in overtime.

The Minnesota Frost, who have been playing since their founding in 2023, beat the Torrent 3-0.

Up next for the Torrent is another home game against the New York Sirens on Dec. 3.

Missed the game? Here’s the box score:

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Pannek 1 (Coyne Schofield, Curl-Salemme), 18:08. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Adzija Sea (interference), 7:46; Serdachny Sea (tripping), 12:45.

3rd Period-2, Minnesota, Pannek 2 (Curl-Salemme), 9:48. 3, Minnesota, Zumwinkle 1 (Hustler), 13:31 (PP). Penalties-Heise Min (interference), 3:53; Zumwinkle Min (tripping), 10:44; Gosling Sea (hooking), 12:00; Curl-Salemme Min (roughing), 15:53; Carter Sea (roughing), 15:53.

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 8-6-11-25. Seattle 8-4-18-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 1 / 3; Seattle 0 / 2.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 1-0-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Seattle, Schroeder 0-1-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves)

Referees-Bobby Jo Love (5), Michelle McKenna (10).

Linespeople-Laura Gutauskas (68), Sarah Buckner (66).

