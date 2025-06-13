Seattle Storm prepares for matchup with Golden State Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Seattle Storm is hoping to keep its winning streak alive this weekend.

The team is taking on the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday in San Francisco.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

The Storm have won their last three games, and the Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-81 in their most recent game.

They don’t currently have any players on the injury list.

Katie Lou Samuelson for the Storm is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Seattle finished 25-15 overall last season while going 13-7 in Western Conference action.

