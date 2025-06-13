Sports

Seattle Storm prepares for matchup with Golden State Valkyries

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Storm-Dynamic Duo Basketball FILE - Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) and Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike celebrate a made 3-pointer against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sept. 19, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Seattle Storm is hoping to keep its winning streak alive this weekend.

The team is taking on the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday in San Francisco.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

The Storm have won their last three games, and the Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-81 in their most recent game.

They don’t currently have any players on the injury list.

Katie Lou Samuelson for the Storm is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Seattle finished 25-15 overall last season while going 13-7 in Western Conference action.

