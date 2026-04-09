Seattle Kraken president Ron Francis stepping down

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken is parting ways with the franchise’s president and first general manager, Ron Francis.

According to the NHL, the parting was mutual. Francis will step down after the regular season concludes.

Francis has been with the Kraken for nearly seven years, since the beginning, and helped the then-new NHL franchise shape its identity.

“Francis, 63, took over as GM in July 2019, consulting on the NHL Seattle franchise’s future Kraken name, its practice facility, AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley, and then hiring initial coach Dave Hakstol and selecting the inaugural roster at the July 2021 NHL expansion draft,” NHL.com wrote.

“Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release. “From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up. Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team. We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best.”

“It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis said in the same release. “I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”

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