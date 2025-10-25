Reports: Seattle Storm nabs Liberty’s Sonia Raman as head coach

SEATTLE — New York Liberty’s assistant coach Sonia Raman has reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal that would put her as head coach of the Seattle Storm, according to ESPN sources.

Raman makes WNBA history as the first person of Indian descent to be head coach after being the first Indian-American woman to be an NBA assistant, ESPN reports.

In late September, Storm head coach Noelle Guinn was let go after losing in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Storm went 97-89 during Quinn’s five seasons as HC, according to ESPN.

Before working as an assistant with the Liberty, Raman spent the 2020-24 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle Storm for more information and confirmation.

