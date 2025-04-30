Professional Women’s Hockey League expands to Seattle for 2025-26 season

SEATTLE — The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced its expansion to Seattle with the new team set to begin play in the 2025-26 season.

The team will play its home games at Climate Pledge Arena and train at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

As part of today’s announcement, the team revealed that its primary color will be emerald green and its secondary color will be cream.

The team will operate as PWHL Seattle until the permanent brand identity is announced.

In a press release, PWHL said about Seattle:

Seattle emerged as a natural fit for PWHL expansion for several reasons, including its best-in-class facilities, a growing youth hockey community, and passionate women’s sports fanbase. The city delivered an enthusiastic response to the launch of the PWHL Takeover Tour, drawing a crowd of 12,608 at Climate Pledge Arena on January 5. Growing its presence in the Pacific Northwest not only broadens the league’s national reach, but also strengthens regional rivalries, with Seattle’s proximity to Vancouver creating natural competitive energy. Partnering with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken further solidifies a strong foundation for success in this vibrant sports market. The PWHL will build on this momentum by extending grassroots efforts across the Seattle area through camps, clinics, and community events designed to grow the game and foster deep local connections.

Seattle joins Vancouver as the PWHL’s first two expansion teams alongside the inaugural six markets (Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto), extending the league’s footprint to the Pacific Northwest ahead of its third season. The new team will join the league’s single-entity ownership structure under The Walter Group, according to PWHL.

A press conference on the announcement will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Climate Pledge Arena.

