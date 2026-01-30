Wright scores twice as Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-2, extend win streak to three

Shane Wright scored twice as the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night, extending Seattle’s winning streak to three games.

Brandon Montour and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle, which recorded at least five goals in back-to-back games for the first time.

The Kraken, coming off a 5-1 win over Washington on Tuesday, have won four of their last five games.

Joey Daccord made 29 saves.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which slipped to 0-5-1 over its past six games.

Anthony Stolarz, making his second straight start after missing two months with an upper-body injury, allowed a goal on the opening shot for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 saves.

Beniers opened the scoring 1:21 into the first period.

He has a point in five straight games and set a franchise record with 10 goals in a calendar month.

Robertson tied it at 1 with 4:58 left in the period on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, scored on a backhand off a rebound 6:23 into the second period, then Montour added a goal 31 seconds later to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Wright entered the night without a goal in his previous 13 games and recorded the second multi-goal game of his career, scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the season.

After Wright was called for holding, Toronto capitalized on the power play when Rielly scored 6:04 into the third to pull the Maple Leafs within one.

Wright answered at 8:32 of the third with a wrist shot after forcing a defensive-zone turnover, pushing Seattle’s lead to 4-2.

Jared McCann sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 2:27 remaining, the 199th goal of his career.

Seattle rookie Berkly Catton, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, took a hard hit to the head from Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the first period and did not return.

Kraken will next face the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

