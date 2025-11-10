Seguin’s late-period goal lifts Stars past Kraken in tight 2-1 finish

Tyler Seguin’s goal in the final seconds of the first period proved decisive as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Sunday night, according to the Associated Press.

Seattle opened the scoring early when Jaden Schwartz redirected a shot just over three minutes into the game, ending his six-game goal drought.

Dallas answered quickly. Wyatt Johnston evened the score less than 90 seconds later during a power play, giving him a league-leading seven goals with the man advantage.

Seguin gave the Stars the lead for good with 32.2 seconds left in the first period.

His backhand attempt slipped under Seattle goaltender Matt Murray’s right pad and crossed the goal line moments before the intermission.

Dallas leaned heavily on its special teams the rest of the night.

The Stars, who entered the game with the NHL’s top home power play, recorded a power-play goal for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Their penalty kill, ranked among the league’s worst at home, stopped all three Seattle chances.

Miro Heiskanen assisted on both Dallas goals, giving him eight assists across the last three games.

He also drew two of Seattle’s four penalties and has recorded multipoint efforts in three straight outings.

Both teams used backup goaltenders after winning on the road the previous night.

Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 31 shots for Dallas, including nine saves on the penalty kill.

Murray, Seattle’s third-string goalie with Joey Daccord sidelined by a lower-body injury, made 22 saves in his second start of the season.

Daccord has not played since leaving Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to San Jose early in the third period after allowing five goals on 20 shots.

The Stars improved to 11-1-1 all-time against Seattle in the regular season and remain unbeaten at home in the matchup, moving to 6-0-1.

The Kraken play Columbus Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

©2025 Cox Media Group