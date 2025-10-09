Seattle Kraken to host Anaheim Ducks for Thursday’s home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are hosting the Anaheim Ducks for the team’s home opener on Thursday.
Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena—but the celebration will kick off at 10 a.m.
There will be a pre-game party at Tom’s Watch Bar across from the arena, featuring live radio broadcasts, DJs, food and drink specials, and more.
At 2 p.m., a plaza party will begin outside of Climate Pledge Arena and at 3 p.m. the team will host a blue carpet event where fans can meet players and get autographs.
This will be the Kraken’s fifth campaign at home against the Ducks.
Kaapo Kakko is out with a broken hand after he sustained the injury in a preseason game. Ryker Evans will also be out for the next six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury.
Here’s a look at the team’s opening night roster:
Goalies
- 30 Matt Murray
- 31 Philipp Grubauer
- 35 Joey Daccord
Forwards
- 7 Jordan Eberle
- 9 Chandler Stephenson
- 10 Matty Beniers
- 12 Tye Kartye
- 17 Jaden Schwartz
- 19 Jared McCann
- 20 Eeli Tolvanen
- 26 Ryan Winterton
- 27 Mason Marchment
- 38 Jani Nyman
- 51 Shane Wright
- 77 Berkly Catton
- 89 Freddy Gaudreau
Defense
- 6 Adam Larsson
- 8 Cale Fleury
- 24 Jamie Oleksiak
- 28 Josh Mahura
- 29 Vince Dunn
- 55 Ryan Lindgren
- 62 Brandon Montour
©2025 Cox Media Group