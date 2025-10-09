Seattle Kraken to host Anaheim Ducks for Thursday’s home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are hosting the Anaheim Ducks for the team’s home opener on Thursday.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena—but the celebration will kick off at 10 a.m.

There will be a pre-game party at Tom’s Watch Bar across from the arena, featuring live radio broadcasts, DJs, food and drink specials, and more.

At 2 p.m., a plaza party will begin outside of Climate Pledge Arena and at 3 p.m. the team will host a blue carpet event where fans can meet players and get autographs.

This will be the Kraken’s fifth campaign at home against the Ducks.

Kaapo Kakko is out with a broken hand after he sustained the injury in a preseason game. Ryker Evans will also be out for the next six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury.

Here’s a look at the team’s opening night roster:

Goalies

30 Matt Murray

31 Philipp Grubauer

35 Joey Daccord

Forwards

7 Jordan Eberle

9 Chandler Stephenson

10 Matty Beniers

12 Tye Kartye

17 Jaden Schwartz

19 Jared McCann

20 Eeli Tolvanen

26 Ryan Winterton

27 Mason Marchment

38 Jani Nyman

51 Shane Wright

77 Berkly Catton

89 Freddy Gaudreau

Defense

6 Adam Larsson

8 Cale Fleury

24 Jamie Oleksiak

28 Josh Mahura

29 Vince Dunn

55 Ryan Lindgren

62 Brandon Montour

