Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken to host Anaheim Ducks for Thursday’s home opener

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Los Angeles Kings v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Seattle Kraken skates against the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena on April 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are hosting the Anaheim Ducks for the team’s home opener on Thursday.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena—but the celebration will kick off at 10 a.m.

There will be a pre-game party at Tom’s Watch Bar across from the arena, featuring live radio broadcasts, DJs, food and drink specials, and more.

At 2 p.m., a plaza party will begin outside of Climate Pledge Arena and at 3 p.m. the team will host a blue carpet event where fans can meet players and get autographs.

This will be the Kraken’s fifth campaign at home against the Ducks.

Kaapo Kakko is out with a broken hand after he sustained the injury in a preseason game. Ryker Evans will also be out for the next six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury.

Here’s a look at the team’s opening night roster:

Goalies

  • 30 Matt Murray
  • 31 Philipp Grubauer
  • 35 Joey Daccord

Forwards

  • 7 Jordan Eberle
  • 9 Chandler Stephenson
  • 10 Matty Beniers
  • 12 Tye Kartye
  • 17 Jaden Schwartz
  • 19 Jared McCann
  • 20 Eeli Tolvanen
  • 26 Ryan Winterton
  • 27 Mason Marchment
  • 38 Jani Nyman
  • 51 Shane Wright
  • 77 Berkly Catton
  • 89 Freddy Gaudreau

Defense

  • 6 Adam Larsson
  • 8 Cale Fleury
  • 24 Jamie Oleksiak
  • 28 Josh Mahura
  • 29 Vince Dunn
  • 55 Ryan Lindgren
  • 62 Brandon Montour

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read