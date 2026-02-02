Seattle Kraken defeat Vegas Golden Knights in fourth straight win

The Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

The final score: 3-2.

Kaapo Kakko broke the 2-2 tie when he backhanded a rebound of Adam Larsson’s shot between Knights’ defenseman Kaedan Korczak’s legs and past goalie Akira Schmid.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann also scored. Chandler Stephenson had two assists and Joey Daccord made 27 saves for the Kraken.

Saturday’s game was the second time the two teams faced each other this season. The Kraken defeated the Knights at home on October 11.

The divisional rivals will meet on two more occasions this season: April 9 in Seattle and April 15 in Vegas.

Next up, the Kraken will have back-to-back games in California. First, they’ll face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and then they’ll face the LA Kings on Wednesday. Puck drop is also set for 7 p.m.

