Sabres hand Kraken another loss as Seattle drops eight of last nine

The Seattle Kraken’s recent struggles continued Sunday night with a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, who picked up their third straight win.

Buffalo built a two-goal lead before the Kraken found the net late in the second period, but Seattle was unable to generate an equalizer as the Sabres closed out the game and added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Noah Ostlund opened the scoring late in the first period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with 2:51 remaining.

Ostlund and Josh Norris moved the puck quickly between them, and the play resulted in a clean look that slipped past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord.

After Buffalo successfully handled a Seattle power play early in the second period, Tage Thompson doubled the lead at the 9:52 mark.

Payton Krebs set up Thompson with a short pass near the crease, where both Sabres skaters were left without close coverage.

The goal was Thompson’s 16th of the season.

Seattle answered later in the period when Chandler Stephenson scored with 7:36 remaining in the second.

The goal came just six seconds into the Kraken’s second power play of the night, briefly shifting momentum and cutting the deficit to one.

The Kraken pushed for an equalizer in the third period but were turned aside by Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon, who finished with 23 saves.

Zach Benson sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal with 46 seconds left.

Alex Tuch contributed two assists for Buffalo, while Daccord stopped 20 shots for Seattle.

The loss dropped the Kraken to 1-7-1 over their last nine games, continuing a difficult stretch as the team looks to regain consistency.

Seattle returns home to face Colorado on Tuesday.

