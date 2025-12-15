Power play proves difference as Mammoth beat Kraken in Seattle

Dylan Guenther scored a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period, lifting the Utah Mammoth to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night and ending Utah’s three-game losing streak.

Utah got a balanced night offensively, with Nick Schmaltz posting a goal and two assists.

Kailer Yamamoto, JJ Peterka and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Mammoth.

Kevin Stenlund added three assists, and goaltender Karel Vejmelka turned aside 32 shots.

Seattle continued to struggle, dropping its seventh game in the past eight outings.

Mason Marchment scored twice for the Kraken, and Ben Meyers added a late goal.

Philipp Grubauer finished with 26 saves.

The first period ended without a goal, but the game opened up early in the second.

Marchment put Seattle ahead at 3:35, collecting the puck near the crease and finishing with a backhand shot to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

Utah responded a few minutes later when Schmaltz tied the game at 8:09.

He created the chance himself, breaking in alone and lifting the puck over Grubauer’s shoulder from close range for an unassisted goal.

Yamamoto then pushed the Mammoth in front late in the second period, scoring with 6:36 remaining to give Utah a 2-1 advantage heading into the third.

Seattle had a prime opportunity to pull even during a lengthy two-man advantage that lasted nearly two minutes, but the Kraken were unable to convert despite multiple shots on goal.

Marchment tied the game again at 2-2 midway through the third, firing a long slap shot past Vejmelka at 7:50 for his second goal of the night and fourth of the season.

Utah answered quickly. Just 45 seconds later, Guenther scored the deciding goal on the power play, beating Grubauer at 7:05 to restore the Mammoth’s lead.

Peterka and Crouse each scored into an empty net over the final three minutes to stretch the margin.

Meyers scored for Seattle with 43 seconds remaining, closing the scoring.

The Kraken return home to face Buffalo on Sunday.

