Patriots QB Drake Maye misses practice with illness ahead of Super Bowl vs. Seahawks

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did not practice Friday because of an illness, another wrinkle in his preparation for the Super Bowl matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to coach Mike Vrabel and the Associated Press.

Vrabel confirmed Maye sat out after he was not seen during the portion of practice open to reporters.

The absence came a day after Maye was a limited participant because of a shoulder injury.

Vrabel said both the shoulder issue and the illness kept Maye off the field Friday.

Maye was at the team facility and took part in team meetings, Vrabel said.

The coach added that Maye responded “favorable” after Thursday’s practice, when he did some throwing, and would have practiced Friday if not for the illness.

Vrabel reiterated that he is not concerned about Maye’s availability going forward.

“Nope. We’ve had a lot of guys over the last month or six weeks with illness,” Vrabel said. “Again, trying to do what’s best for the player and the team. And try to take care of guys (and) don’t spread things. But we’ve worked with this here for the past six weeks.”

Friday marked the Patriots’ final practice in Massachusetts before the team heads to Santa Clara, California, to begin Super Bowl week.

Maye said Thursday his focus remains on being ready to play.

“I’m feeling good and looking forward to being ready to go,” Maye said. ”This is the game you dream of playing, so looking forward to getting out there and playing in the Super Bowl.”

©2026 Cox Media Group