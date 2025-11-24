Montour’s late OT winner lifts Kraken past Penguins in fast-paced finish

Brandon Montour scored with less than a minute left in overtime to secure a 3-2 win for the Seattle Kraken over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press.

The game-winner came with 50 seconds remaining in the extra period, when Montour fired a wrist shot from the left side that slipped past Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov.

The goal sealed Seattle’s fourth victory in its last five games and continued a stretch in which the Kraken have earned points in 11 of their last 14 contests.

Seattle’s offense was led by Mason Marchment, who reached a career milestone with a goal and an assist, pushing him to 200 points in the NHL.

Matty Beniers also scored, tying the game late in the second period with a shot that beat Murashov under the crossbar.

Philipp Grubauer delivered another steady performance for Seattle, finishing with 30 saves.

His busiest period came in the second, when Pittsburgh briefly took control.

Sidney Crosby had a historic night despite the Penguins’ loss. His goal and assist made him just the sixth player in league history to record 500 or more multipoint games.

His tally also moved him to within two goals of tying Dave Andreychuk for 15th on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead early in the second period when he found a loose puck near the right post following a scramble at the net.

Seattle and Pittsburgh traded momentum swings throughout the night, and both teams opened the scoring off turnovers.

Marchment struck first just 84 seconds into the second period after taking advantage of a giveaway by Pittsburgh center Ben Kindel and beating Murashov to the blocker side from the left faceoff circle.

Pittsburgh answered late in the period when Kraken goaltender Grubauer tried to clear the puck along the boards.

Penguins forward Connor Dewar intercepted the pass and quickly centered it to Crosby, who buried a one-timer into a partially open net with 3:44 left before intermission.

The Penguins briefly reclaimed the lead on Malkin’s power-play goal at 5:56 of the second, but Beniers erased it just over six minutes later.

After that, the teams traded chances until Montour’s overtime winner ended the night.

Murashov finished with 18 saves for Pittsburgh, which has now dropped five of its last six games and has just two wins in its past nine after opening the season 8-2-2.

©2025 Cox Media Group