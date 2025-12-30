Lankinen’s 37 saves, Ohgren shootout goal lift Canucks past Kraken 3-2

Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots and Liam Ohgren scored the only goal in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Monday night, snapping Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Vancouver leaned on its goaltender throughout a back-and-forth game that featured three first-period goals, a fight, and multiple momentum swings.

Lankinen was sharp from the opening faceoff and closed the door in the shootout, while Ohgren converted Vancouver’s lone attempt to decide the game.

The Canucks built offense during regulation from Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson.

Karlsson tied the game late in the first period, and Pettersson pulled Vancouver even again midway through the second.

Seattle answered with goals from Jared McCann and Ryan Winterton.

McCann opened the scoring at 8:50 of the first period, beating Lankinen with a slap shot on the power play for his first goal since returning from injury Sunday after missing seven games earlier this month.

Winterton restored Seattle’s lead with 20 seconds left in the opening period, giving the Kraken a 2-1 advantage heading into the first intermission.

The first period also included a physical moment with 4:43 remaining, when McCann and Conor Garland fought following what appeared to be an earlier, unpenalized elbow by Garland on McCann.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Karlsson snapped home the tying goal to make it 1-1.

Pettersson tied the game again at 5:23 of the second period, finishing cleanly from the slot past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord.

Daccord finished with 22 saves as the teams remained deadlocked through the remainder of regulation and overtime.

After scoreless extra time, the game went to a shootout, where Ohgren scored and Lankinen turned aside every Seattle attempt to secure the win.

Kraken host Nashville on Thursday night.

