Kraken’s Grubauer shines as Seattle wins fourth straight, beats Flyers 4-1

A strong night in net from Philipp Grubauer and a pair of late goals from Eeli Tolvanen powered the Seattle Kraken to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Grubauer turned aside 31 shots to earn his second straight victory as Seattle’s backup, continuing a solid stretch after stopping a season-high 40 shots in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 22.

The only puck to get past him Sunday came with 1:57 left in regulation, when Carl Grundstrom scored for Philadelphia.

Seattle’s offense came in bursts after a quiet opening period.

The Kraken did not score in the first, extending a run to 10 straight games without an opening-period goal.

Through 35 games, Seattle ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring at 2.54 goals per game.

The breakthrough arrived early in the second. Jordan Eberle opened the scoring 3:48 into the period, finishing a pass from Kaapo Kakko in the slot for his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Seattle added breathing room early in the third when Chandler Stephenson snapped a shot home from the right circle at the 5:49 mark to make it 2-0.

Tolvanen set up the play with a pass from behind the net, extending his point streak to six games.

As the Flyers pressed late, Tolvanen sealed the outcome with two empty-net goals after Philadelphia pulled goaltender Dan Vladar with 3:25 remaining.

Tolvanen also added an assist earlier, and Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist.

Philadelphia went scoreless on three power-play chances and managed 16 saves from Vladar.

Seattle’s win pushed its streak to four games after a stretch that saw the Kraken lose 10 of 11.

The Kraken host Vancouver on Monday night to open a home-and-home with the Vancouver Canucks.

