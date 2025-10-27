Kraken top Oilers 3-2 for best start in franchise history

Jordan Eberle scored twice, both on setups from Matty Beniers, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to continue the best start in the team’s short history.

Seattle improved to 5-2-2 with the win, capping off an impressive stretch in which the Kraken defeated last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner Winnipeg on Thursday and now the Stanley Cup runner-up Edmonton.

Tye Kartye scored his first goal of the season, and goalie Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle.

It was Daccord’s second career win in nine games against the Oilers.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse each scored their first goals of the year for Edmonton, which had won nine of its previous 10 meetings against Seattle.

Leon Draisaitl picked up two assists and extended his point streak against the Kraken to six games, including five multi-point performances.

Stuart Skinner finished with 20 saves.

Eberle opened the scoring just 1:23 into the game, taking a cross-ice feed from Beniers and firing a shot over Skinner from the right circle for his third goal of the season.

Kartye doubled the lead midway through the second period, snapping a shot from high in the slot past Skinner.

Edmonton responded late in the period when Bouchard scored on the power play with 4:39 left, marking the Oilers’ fifth man-advantage goal in three games.

Eberle struck again in the third period, redirecting a pass from Beniers in front of the net to make it 3-1 with 7:39 to go.

Nurse cut the deficit to one with a long shot from just inside the blue line at 5:25 remaining, but Daccord and the Kraken held on for the win.

Seattle hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

