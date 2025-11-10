Kraken stun Blues with goal at 19:58, then win OT without St. Louis possession

Shane Wright scored 1:57 into overtime after Chandler Stevenson forced the extra period with a goal in the final seconds, helping the Seattle Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press.

St. Louis never gained possession in the overtime period as Seattle controlled the puck until Wright finished the game.

The Blues held a late 3-2 advantage after Jordan Kyrou scored at 5:10 of the third period.

Kyrou, who had been a healthy scratch in the Blues’ 3-0 win at Buffalo two nights earlier, put St. Louis back in front after Seattle erased a two-goal deficit in the second.

St. Louis built its early lead with two first-period goals.

Dylan Holloway opened the scoring at 5:30 after intercepting a pass from Ryan Winterton in the slot and converting on a wrist shot.

Dalibor Dvorsky made it 2-0 on a power play at 9:40 when his pass from the right circle deflected off Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson and into the net.

Seattle answered with a strong second period, beginning with Ryker Evans’ shot from the top of the left circle at 8:28 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Eeli Tolvanen tied the game at 15:25 with his first goal of the season, scoring on a power play.

After Kyrou’s go-ahead goal in the third, the Kraken pressed with an extra attacker and Stevenson scored at 19:58 to send the game to overtime.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for Seattle, while St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer stopped 26 shots.

The Kraken played without Joey Daccord, who did not travel due to an upper-body injury and is being evaluated in Seattle.

