Kraken score three in the third to erase two-goal deficit and beat Blackhawks

Seattle stormed back from a two-goal deficit with three goals in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press.

The Kraken entered the final period trailing 2-0, but momentum shifted quickly.

Tye Kartye started Seattle’s comeback at 5:09 of the third, redirecting a long shot from Brandon Montour past Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight.

Less than three minutes later, Shane Wright tied the game by knocking Ryker Evans’ rising shot out of the air and into the net.

Seattle took its first lead of the night on a power play.

With the Kraken set up in the zone, Jaden Schwartz got in position near the right post and deflected Montour’s pass through Knight’s legs for the go-ahead goal.

Montour finished with two assists, and Joey Daccord made 22 saves as Seattle earned its third win in four games.

Chicago had controlled the middle frame, building a 2-0 lead behind two goals connected by the same pair of skaters.

Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring 43 seconds into the second period, taking a pass from Teuvo Teravainen in the slot and sending a high shot over Daccord’s blocker for his 10th of the season.

Teravainen then stretched the lead to two on a power play at 10:07, finishing a cross-ice pass that Bertuzzi lifted one-handed from the right corner.

The game opened quietly, with Seattle outshooting Chicago 9-7 in a scoreless first period.

The Blackhawks had a late power play after Chandler Stephenson was called for tripping, but they were unable to generate a shot during the advantage.

Chicago forward Andrei Burakovsky left the game in the first period after taking a shoulder to the face from Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

The Blackhawks later announced he would not return.

