Kraken rally from two-goal deficit as Montour makes NHL history in OT

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
Canadiens Kraken Hockey Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (62) reacts to scoring to win 5-4 in overtime as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) react in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Brandon Montour made NHL history Wednesday night, scoring just four seconds into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 5-4 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Climate Pledge Arena.

Montour’s goal, his second of the night, set a new record for the fastest overtime goal in league history.

The play unfolded immediately after Chandler Stephenson won the faceoff, sending the puck directly to Montour as he crossed center ice.

With a burst of speed, he skated in on Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes and fired a shot into the upper-right corner of the net.

The goal also tied the fastest to start any period in NHL history.

Three other players have accomplished the feat in regulation: Claude Provost for Montreal against Boston in 1957, Denis Savard for Chicago against Hartford in 1986, and James van Riemsdyk for Toronto against Philadelphia in 2014.

Seattle’s victory came after rallying from a two-goal deficit to force overtime.

Montour played a pivotal role in the comeback, finishing the game with two goals and two assists.

The Kraken’s win adds to Montour’s standout performance this season, while Montreal will look to regroup after letting a late lead slip away.

