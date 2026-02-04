Kraken rally late but fall 4-2 to Ducks in Anaheim

The Seattle Kraken saw a four-game winning streak end Tuesday night, falling 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks as a late comeback fell short.

Seattle gave up four unanswered goals before rallying in the final minutes.

Jordan Eberle scored with 4:30 left to break up Anaheim’s bid for a shutout, redirecting Jared McCann’s slap shot in front for his team-leading 20th goal.

The Kraken pulled within two again when a giveaway by Lukas Dostal led to a puck that deflected in off Shane Wright with 2:31 remaining.

The Kraken pressed late, forcing Dostal to make several stops, and Chandler Stephenson hit the post before time expired.

Philipp Grubauer finished with 27 saves for Seattle.

Anaheim built its lead with goals from Cutter Gauthier, Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston.

Gauthier opened the scoring early in the second period with a snap shot from the right circle just as a Ducks power play ended.

Trouba made it 2-0 late in the period with a slap shot from the right point.

Killorn extended the lead 24 seconds into the third period from a sharp angle, and Johnston scored at 13:54 to make it 4-0.

Seattle entered the game having won four straight and five of its previous six.

Despite the loss, the Kraken still hold a game in hand on Anaheim in the Pacific Division standings.

Dostal finished with 26 saves for the Ducks, who improved to 17-8-1 at home.

Jansen Harkins and defenseman Jackson LaCombe each had two assists for Anaheim.

The Ducks’ shutout drought remains the longest active streak in the NHL.

Their last shutout came Oct. 12, 2024, when Dostal made 26 saves in a 2-0 win at San Jose.

The Kraken play at Los Angeles on Wednesday night to conclude a three-game road trip before the Olympic break.

©2026 Cox Media Group