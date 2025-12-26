Kraken extend win streak to three with tight victory over Kings

The Seattle Kraken leaned on special teams and steady goaltending to edge the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night, extending their recent turnaround while handing Los Angeles another close loss.

The Seattle Kraken got goals from Jordan Eberle, Frederick Gaudreau and Ben Meyers, then held on late as the Los Angeles Kings pushed back in the third period.

Eberle opened the scoring early in the second period with a power-play goal, Seattle’s fifth with the man advantage over its last six games.

He finished a close-range chance by lifting the puck over the goalie’s left shoulder, giving the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

Seattle built on that momentum minutes later when Gaudreau capitalized on a loose puck in front.

After defenseman Brian Dumoulin disrupted a shot, the puck fluttered toward the net, slipped through Pheonix Copley’s attempt to secure it, and crossed the line for a 2-0 advantage.

Copley was making his first NHL start since Dec. 10, 2023, after returning from a torn ACL sustained during a practice in January 2024.

He finished with 25 saves.

Meyers pushed the lead to 3-0 later in the second period, scoring off the rush before Los Angeles finally responded.

Kevin Fiala got the Kings on the board with 3:47 left in the period, trimming the deficit to two.

The Kings continued to press in the third, and Andrei Kuzmenko pulled Los Angeles within one at 8:45 with a wraparound goal.

That was as close as the Kings would get.

Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord turned aside 35 shots, helping the Kraken secure their third straight win after a stretch in which they dropped nine of 10 games in regulation.

Eeli Tolvanen added two assists for Seattle.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was held to fewer than three goals for the seventh consecutive game.

The Kraken played without top defenseman Vince Dunn, who missed the game with an upper-body injury sustained Monday in Anaheim on a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston.

Forward Berkly Catton returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Seattle hosts Philadelphia on Sunday.

