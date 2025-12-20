Kraken deal Mason Marchment to Columbus for draft picks ahead of holiday freeze

The Columbus Blue Jackets added size and experience up front Friday night, acquiring veteran forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken, according to the Associated Press, in a move completed just before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

Seattle received a second-round draft pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

The fourth-round selection originally belonged to the New York Rangers and was previously acquired by Columbus in an earlier trade.

Marchment, 30, brings a physical presence to Columbus.

Listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 215 pounds, he has scored at least 20 goals twice during his seven-year NHL career.

This season with Seattle, Marchment had four goals and 13 points in 29 games.

“Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

The trade comes as both teams look for ways to reset after difficult starts.

Columbus is tied for last in the Eastern Conference standings, while Seattle sits tied for last in the Western Conference.

For the Kraken, the deal adds future draft assets while also creating salary cap flexibility.

Marchment is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract.

“This trade gives us more draft capital and flexibility as we look to improve our team moving forward,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said.

Marchment entered the league as an undrafted player, making his NHL debut at age 24 with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season.

He was later traded to the Florida Panthers, where he spent two seasons, before signing with the Dallas Stars.

Dallas then traded him to Seattle last June in exchange for two draft picks.

Across 331 career NHL games, Marchment has totaled 80 goals, 202 points and 284 penalty minutes.

Columbus also announced Friday that forward Brendan Gaunce has been designated non-roster while away from the team for personal reasons.

Gaunce has one goal and four points in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

