Islanders edge Kraken in rare shootout as Rittich posts first shutout with New York

The New York Islanders held off the Seattle Kraken in a shootout to earn a 1-0 win Sunday night, according to the Associated Press.

What started as a tight, defensive matchup turned into a goaltending showcase.

Islanders backup David Rittich stopped 19 shots in regulation and overtime and allowed only one goal in the shootout, securing his first shutout with New York and the eighth of his NHL career.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Islanders this season after two years in Los Angeles, improved to 6-2-0.

Seattle’s Joey Daccord was equally steady. He turned away 34 shots for his second shutout of the year and seventh overall.

Daccord also came up big late in overtime, stopping Bo Horvat and Matthew Schaefer on a New York power play to keep the game scoreless.

The shootout began with Seattle’s Freddy Gaudreau scoring the opening attempt.

Horvat answered in the third round to extend the contest, and Kyle Palmieri sealed the win in the fourth round after Rittich denied Chandler Stephenson.

The win snapped the Islanders’ year-plus stretch without a shootout victory.

New York has now won seven of its last nine games, continuing a strong run after a 6-1-0 road trip earlier this month.

The team is 9-3-1 in its last 13 and 13-5-2 since starting the season 0-3-0.

Seattle entered the night coming off a 3-2 overtime win in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Kraken are now 4-1-1 over their last six games and 11-5-6 overall under former Islanders coach Lane Lambert.

Before the game, New York announced that defenseman Alexander Romanov will miss five to six months following surgery on his right shoulder.

The Seattle Kraken next host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

