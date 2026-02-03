Four Seattle Kraken players participate in 2026 Winter Olympics

Four members of the Seattle Kraken will be participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer will be playing for Team Germany.

Forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard will be playing for Team Denmark.

Kraken Right Wings Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko are representing Team Finland.

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 6. Events will be held across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Here’s a look at the preliminary round schedule for men’s ice hockey:

Date Time Match February 11 7:40 a.m. PST SVK vs. FIN (Kakko, Tolvanen) February 12 12:10 p.m. PST GER vs. DEN (Grubauer, Mølgaard) February 13 12:10 p.m. PST FIN vs. SWE (Kakko, Tolvanen) February 14 3:10 a.m. PST GER vs. LAT (Grubauer) February 14 7:40 a.m. PST FIN vs. ITA (Kakko, Tolvanen) February 14 12:10 p.m. PST USA vs. DEN (Mølgaard) February 15 10:00 a.m. PST DEN vs. LAT (Mølgaard) February 15 12:10 p.m. PST USA vs. GER (Grubauer)

Seattle’s women’s ice hockey team will also be represented at the Olympics. Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, and Cayla Barnes from the Seattle Torrent will be participating on Team USA. Aneta Tejralova will be on Team Czechia.

