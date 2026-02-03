Seattle Kraken

Four Seattle Kraken players participate in 2026 Winter Olympics

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Philipp Grubauer Joey Daccord Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is taken out of the game after surrendering three goals against the Detroit Red Wings as Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) prepares to enter the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Jose Juarez/AP)
Four members of the Seattle Kraken will be participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer will be playing for Team Germany.

Forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard will be playing for Team Denmark.

Kraken Right Wings Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko are representing Team Finland.

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 6. Events will be held across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Here’s a look at the preliminary round schedule for men’s ice hockey:

DateTimeMatch
February 117:40 a.m. PSTSVK vs. FIN (Kakko, Tolvanen)
February 1212:10 p.m. PSTGER vs. DEN (Grubauer, Mølgaard)
February 1312:10 p.m. PSTFIN vs. SWE (Kakko, Tolvanen)
February 143:10 a.m. PSTGER vs. LAT (Grubauer)
February 147:40 a.m. PSTFIN vs. ITA (Kakko, Tolvanen)
February 1412:10 p.m. PSTUSA vs. DEN (Mølgaard)
February 1510:00 a.m. PSTDEN vs. LAT (Mølgaard)
February 1512:10 p.m. PSTUSA vs. GER (Grubauer)

Seattle’s women’s ice hockey team will also be represented at the Olympics. Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, and Cayla Barnes from the Seattle Torrent will be participating on Team USA. Aneta Tejralova will be on Team Czechia.

