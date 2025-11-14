Eberle’s two goals power Kraken past Jets in 5-3 home win

Jordan Eberle scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal midway through, to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night.

Eberle broke a 3-3 tie at 7:21 of the final period, redirecting a pass from Matty Beniers near the crease.

He later sealed the win with an empty-net goal — his team-leading seventh of the season — with 1:55 remaining.

Eberle also recorded a two-goal night in Seattle’s 3-2 win over Edmonton on Oct. 25.

Kaapo Kakko, Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle.

Dunn and Beniers each tallied two assists, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves while filling in for the injured Joey Daccord.

Tolvanen’s power-play one-timer from the right circle tied the game at 4:11 of the third period, setting up Eberle’s decisive strike minutes later.

Mark Scheifele led the Jets with a goal and an assist.

Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor added goals as Winnipeg dropped to 1-4 on its six-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 13 shots.

Scheifele and Connor now share the team lead with 10 goals apiece.

The Kraken next host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

