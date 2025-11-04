Eberle scores late as Kraken stay unbeaten in regulation at home

Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle each tallied a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jamie Oleksiak added his second goal of the season for Seattle, and goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots to help the Kraken remain unbeaten in regulation at home.

Seattle opened the scoring less than three minutes into the second period when Oleksiak’s wrist shot from the blue line slipped through traffic and past Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

The Kraken doubled their lead midway through the period on their first power play of the night.

After Chicago center Ryan Donato was called for tripping, Eberle set up Beniers with a backhand pass in the slot.

Beniers buried his second goal of the season just eight seconds into the man advantage.

Former Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, traded to Chicago in the offseason for Joe Veleno, cut the deficit to one in the third period.

On a breakaway set up by Connor Bedard, Burakovsky scored his first goal against his former team.

Eberle restored Seattle’s two-goal cushion with 3:55 left in regulation, capitalizing on a Chicago turnover in the neutral zone to net his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

The victory improved Seattle’s record to 6-2-4, marking the best 12-game start in franchise history.

The Kraken are now 4-0-2 at home, while the Blackhawks fell to 2-3-2 on the road.

Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy appeared in his 500th career NHL game.

The Kraken host the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night.

