Dunn’s quick goal sparks hope, but Dallas closes out tight 3-2 win over Kraken

The Seattle Kraken fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night after defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok scored his first goal of the season with 5:44 remaining, according to the Associated Press.

The late shot broke a 2-2 tie at Climate Pledge Arena and ended Seattle’s attempt at a second straight strong defensive game.

Kolyachonok’s deciding goal came on a long, low wrist shot from the left boards that slipped past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord.

It halted the momentum Seattle had built early in the third period, when Vince Dunn evened the game just 19 seconds in.

Dallas carried the energy of its previous outing — an 8-3 win in Edmonton the night before — into Seattle and wrapped up a successful four-game road trip with seven of eight possible points.

The Stars improved to 15-5-4, staying five points behind Colorado for second place in the league standings.

Roope Hintz opened the scoring for Dallas at 5:52 of the first period, but Seattle answered quickly when Brandon Montour buried the equalizer at 9:06.

Dallas regained the lead early in the second when Esa Lindell made it 2-1 at 6:13.

Dunn’s early third-period goal gave the Kraken a chance to reset, but Dallas tightened up defensively down the stretch.

Goalie Casey DeSmith finished with 26 saves for the Stars, while Daccord stopped 18 shots for Seattle.

The defeat came three days after the Kraken fell 1-0 in a shootout against the New York Islanders.

The Seattle Kraken face Edmonton on Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

