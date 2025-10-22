Capitals hand Kraken second straight loss with 4-1 win in Washington

The Washington Capitals defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Nic Dowd, Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun scored for Washington, and Tom Wilson sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The victory closed out a 3-1 homestand for the Capitals, who looked sharp from the opening faceoff after falling behind early in Sunday’s loss to Vancouver.

Brandon Duhaime helped set up the game’s first goal midway through the first period.

Entering the zone along the right side, he passed to defenseman John Carlson, who found Dowd open in front for an easy redirect.

Washington extended its lead early in the second period.

Leonard, who hit the post in the first, scored just 25 seconds into the period, firing a wrist shot past Seattle goalie Matt Murray from the high slot.

A little over a minute later, Chychrun scored on the power play to make it 3-0.

Seattle broke up the shutout bid in the third when Jaden Schwartz scored his third goal of the season.

The Kraken nearly cut the deficit further during a power play shortly after, but Jani Nyman’s shot hit the post, and he couldn’t capitalize on the rebound.

The loss marked Seattle’s second straight regulation defeat after opening the season with points in five straight games.

The Kraken are 1-2-2 on their six-game road trip with one game remaining Thursday in Winnipeg.

For Washington, Alex Ovechkin picked up an assist on Chychrun’s goal but remained two shy of 900 career goals.

The Capitals have now scored a power-play goal in four consecutive games after struggling early in the season with the man advantage.

At 20 years and 273 days old, Leonard became the youngest Capitals player to score in consecutive games since Nicklas Backstrom accomplished the feat in 2008.

Tuesday also marked a milestone for head athletic trainer Jason Serbus, who worked his 2,000th professional game.

The team honored him after the win with fist bumps on the ice.

Kraken play at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

