Steelers verbally agree to make Mike McCarthy next head coach

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh native will reportedly be the next head coach for the Steelers.

A league source confirmed to Channel 11 that the Steelers are working toward a deal to hire Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers later confirmed that they verbally agreed for McCarthy to become the next head coach.

McCarthy, 62, was one of nine coaches the Steelers spoke with since Mike Tomlin retired after a historic 19-year tenure with the team. He was one of three who were interviewed in person.

McCarthy also marks the Steelers mold in a couple of ways. Our partners at Steelers Now report that McCarthy is the team’s first head coach with an office background since Bill Austin, who coached from 1966-68. He’s also the first Steelers head coach with previous NFL head coaching experience since Buddy Parker, who coached the Steelers from 1957-64.

McCarthy has coached two other historic franchises, the Cowboys and Packers. And has 13 years of coaching history with Aaron Rodgers, a free agent that the Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing back.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero claims the Steelers “aren’t hiring McCarthy to lure” Rodgers back for another season.

Notably, McCarthy does have a track record of developing quarterbacks, Rodgers included. When the search began, Steelers president Art Rooney II said one key question for the next coach was about the team’s roster, especially the quarterback position.

In his 18 seasons, Steelers Now reports that McCarthy has a 174-112-2 record and a .608 winning percentage. He had just five losing seasons out of 18 and an 11-11 playoff record.

