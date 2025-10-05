Who’s sitting out for the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game?

SEATTLE — Seven Seahawks players won’t be participating in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We knew about four, for certain on Friday: outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence because of his quadricep, safety Julian Love because of his hamstring, cornerback Devon Witherspoon because of his knee, and tackle Josh Jones because of his ankle.

Linebacker Jared Ivey is also on the inactives list for Sunday – but it’s a ‘healthy scratch,’ meaning he is healthy enough to play but wasn’t chosen to be on the active roster.

Wide receiver Cody White is on the list, likely because of a previously listed shoulder injury, and tight end Nick Kallerup is the final player on the list – due to a coach’s decision. Kallerup has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, having been a healthy scratch through the first five games of 2025.

Here’s who is listed as inactive for the Bucs:

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Wide receiver Mike Evans

Running back Bucky Irving

Safety Christian Izien

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison

The Seahawks are hosting the Bucs and the game is airing on KIRO 7 News.

©2025 Cox Media Group