What will the weather be for the Seahawks vs. 49ers game?

SEATTLE — This weekend, the Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

If you’re attending the big game at Lumen Field or are tailgating outdoors – you’re in luck.

Gameday Forecast

It will be a gorgeous day with sunshine and highs a few degrees above the average for this time of year.

KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard is forecasting that it should be about 51° and mostly clear.

There may be a little isolated fog in the morning, but it should burn off. You can expect sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Winds will be mainly light out of the north, so the weather should have no consequence on the game.

According to Lumen Field, Ticketmaster tailgate opens at 2 p.m., and gates open at 3 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

