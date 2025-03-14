Seahawks sign Washington local Cooper Kupp to team

SEATTLE, Wash. — Cooper Kupp is coming home to Washington.

The NFL says the Seahawks have agreed to terms with the wide receiver.

Kupp grew up in Yakima and played college football for Eastern Washington University.

According to ESPN, the 31-year-old signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks.

Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, ending his eight-season run with the team.

Kupp joined Rams right out of college as a third-round pick in 2017. He was part of Sean McVay’s first draft class and according to ESPN emerged as one of the game’s best pass-catchers from the slot in the years since.

Kupp posted on ‘X’ about the decision:

Washington back across my chest. Let’s go!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7TBbAvtMOj — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 14, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





