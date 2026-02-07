Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori practices fully Friday, has no injury designation for Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori fully participated in Friday’s practice and is not listed with an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl, according to a pool report from The Associated Press.

Emmanwori returned to drills with the defensive backs Friday after missing practice Thursday because of an ankle injury.

He was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks’ injury report, the pool report said.

“No designation for Nick,” coach Mike Macdonald said in a statement. “Turns out he’s alive.”

The injury occurred during Wednesday’s practice at San Jose State University, where Seattle has been preparing to face New England in the Super Bowl.

Emmanwori said Thursday that he was hurt while defending a routine out route.

“When he landed, he rolled his ankle on the grass,” Emmanwori said.

He walked off the field on his own and said he expected to play Sunday.

“It just kind of caught me off guard,” Emmanwori said Thursday. “Nobody really wants to get hurt or banged up during the Super Bowl week or any week like that. It just kind of caught me off guard.”

Emmanwori, a second-round draft pick, played in 14 regular-season games and finished with 81 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and 11 pass breakups.

In the playoffs, he has a fumble recovery and four passes defensed, including three in the NFC championship game.

